Google Pixel 7 gets clear calling feature for better call clarity

As per the Android Authority, during Google’s Pixel launch event earlier this month, the company also launched a few new software features coming to the handsets. As part of those features, Clear Calling was developed, which “automatically filters out background noise and enhances the voice on the other end of the line with machine learning, making it easier to hear the person on the other end of the line, even when they are walking on a windy street or dining in a noisy restaurant," said Google in a blogpost.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}