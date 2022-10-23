Google Pixel 7 gets clear calling feature for better call clarity

Google Pixel 7 gets clear calling feature for better call clarity2 min read . 10:58 AM IST
- The call quality enhancer is available for those who downloaded the Android 13 QPR1 (Quarterly Platform Release) beta 3 software update.
The American tech giant Google has introduced a new feature called ‘Clear Calling’ in its latest beta update for Pixel 7 series users to improve call clarity.
The call quality enhancer is available for those who downloaded the Android 13 QPR1 (Quarterly Platform Release) beta 3 software update.
As per the Android Authority, during Google’s Pixel launch event earlier this month, the company also launched a few new software features coming to the handsets. As part of those features, Clear Calling was developed, which “automatically filters out background noise and enhances the voice on the other end of the line with machine learning, making it easier to hear the person on the other end of the line, even when they are walking on a windy street or dining in a noisy restaurant," said Google in a blogpost.
Users can find this feature in their sound settings if they install the Android 13 QPR1 beta. Simply scroll down to settings, tap on sound and vibration, and then find Clear Calling. Users can toggle Clear Calling on or off once they enter the page.
Users would need to sign up for Google’s beta program before they can get started. There may be bugs and eros on this update due to it being an unstable version, the report added.
Meanwhile, it also seems that following the launch of the giant’s first smartwatch, Google asked developers to create more apps for the WearOS. Reportedly, Google is creating a wearOS version of Google News. The app has been available on mobile devices for a long time mow.
As per a report by AndroidPolice, Google is working on a simplified version of the Google News feed which would let users read directly from their smartwatches. The report cited a Reddit user stating that she/he managed to access the Google News Play Store listing on his/her WearOS watch. The user also shared screenshots of the upcoming app.
Google News app is not yet available on the WearOS version of the Play Store but the tipster has reportedly used a workaround involving the Google Assitant’s app search function to access the listing. These screenshots show how the Google News app would look on WearOS watches.
