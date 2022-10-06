Google Pixel 7 launched with Tensor G2 processor in India: Check price and specs

The dual SIM (Nano+ e-SIM) Google Pixel 7 runs on Android 13 out of the box and sports a 6.32-inch full HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.
Google has launched its Pixel 7, a much awaited smartphone of the year, at Google's ‘Made by Google’ event on Thursday. The smartphone from Google sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by Google Tensor G2 processor. It houses a dual back camera setup and packs a 4270mAh battery.
Google Pixel 7: Price and availability in India
The Google Pixel 7 pricing starts at ₹59,999. This handset will be sold in Snow, Obsidian and Lemongrass colour options. Both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro would go on sale in India via Flipkart on Oct 13, 2022. Interestingly, Google has announced a limited time launch offer including a ₹6,000 cashback on Pixel.
Google Pixel 7: Specifications
The dual SIM (Nano+ e-SIM) Google Pixel 7 runs on Android 13 out of the box and sports a 6.32-inch full HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is powered by an octa-core Tensor G2 processor, paired with 8GB RAM.
For optics, the Google Pixel 7 comes with a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the latest flagship smartphone from Google features a 10.8MP front facing camera. The American company announced support for a new ‘Cinematic Blur’ feature which provides a dramatic blur effect when recording videos on the Pixel 7.
The Google Pixel 7 comes with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. For connectivity options, the device comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GOS, NFC and USB type-C port.
Talking about the sensors, the Google Pixel 7 comes with accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer and a proximity sensor, along with an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock support for biometric authentication.
The Pixel 7 comes with fast wired charging along with wireless charging support and the device is claimed to offer up to 72 hours of battery life with Google’s Extreme Battery Saver mode enabled.