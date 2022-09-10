Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro colours showcased before launch: All details

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro colours have recently been showcased by the smartphone manufacturer. Both the upcoming smartphones would come in three colour variants each. The released images also showcase the slight differences in the rear camera bars of the two models. The Pixel 7 series would be powered by Google’s next generation Tensor G2 SoC. Google has scheduled an event on October 06 to launch its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro alongside Pixel Watch. Additionally, it will unveil new Nest smart home devices at the launch.

