Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro goes on sale for first time in India: All details

Interestingly, as an introductory offer, Google is offering a cashback of ₹6,000 on the Pixel 7 and ₹8,500 cashback on the Pixel 7 Pro. However, there is no information on how long the introductory offer would last. Flipkart is providing discounts for purchases using select bank cards, No-cost EMI options for the Pixel 7 on the e-commerce website start from ₹10,000 per month, while the no cost-EMI options for the Pro model starts at ₹14,167 per month.