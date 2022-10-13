Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro goes on sale for first time in India: All details

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro goes on sale in India on Thursday via Flipkart. Both the Google smartphones are powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 SoC. The Google 7 series smartphones are offered in three different colour options and would receive five years of security updates. The Pixel 7 houses a 50MP dual rear camera setup, while the Pixel 7 Pro flaunts a triple camera setup with an additional 48MP telephoto lens. Both the handsets carry a 10.8MP selfie camera and come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro: Price and offer details
The price of Google Pixel 7 in India has been set at ₹59,999 for the sole 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM variant. It is available in Snow, Obsidian and Lemongrass colour options.
Whereas, the Google Pixel 7 Pro comes at a price of ₹84,999 for the sole 12GB RAM with 128GB ROM variant. It is available in Hazel, Snow and Obsidian colour options. Both the devices will be sold in India via Flipkart today.
Interestingly, as an introductory offer, Google is offering a cashback of ₹6,000 on the Pixel 7 and ₹8,500 cashback on the Pixel 7 Pro. However, there is no information on how long the introductory offer would last. Flipkart is providing discounts for purchases using select bank cards, No-cost EMI options for the Pixel 7 on the e-commerce website start from ₹10,000 per month, while the no cost-EMI options for the Pro model starts at ₹14,167 per month.
Google Pixel 7: Specifications
The dual SIM (Nano+ e-SIM) Google Pixel 7 runs on Android 13 out of the box and sports a 6.32-inch full HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is powered by an octa-core Tensor G2 processor, paired with 8GB RAM.
For optics, the Google Pixel 7 comes with a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the latest flagship smartphone from Google features a 10.8MP front facing camera. The American company announced support for a new ‘Cinematic Blur’ feature which provides a dramatic blur effect when recording videos on the Pixel 7.
The Google Pixel 7 comes with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. For connectivity options, the device comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GOS, NFC and USB type-C port.
The Pixel 7 comes with fast wired charging along with wireless charging support and the device is claimed to offer up to 72 hours of battery life with Google’s Extreme Battery Saver mode enabled.