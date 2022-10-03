Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro specifications leaked: What to expect

Google Pixel 7: Expected specifications

The Google Pixel 7 is said to come with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution. The AMOLED display is said to offer 90Hz of refresh rate. This upcoming handset is confirmed to be powered by Google’s customised Tensor G2 chipset, The smartphone is said to pack 8GB of RAM and come in two storage options- 128GB and 256GB