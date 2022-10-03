Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro specifications leaked: What to expect

The leaked specification sheet reveals the presence of movie motion blur and the support for face unlock, The Google Pixel 7 Pro is likely to support 5x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. The handset is also said to come with a new macro focus mode.
Google is all set to launch its next generation Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro this week. The company would unveil the smartphones at its annual hardware event scheduled for October 6. Ahead of the launch, the complete specifications of these smartphones have leaked on a Taiwanese carrier website.
Google Pixel 7: Expected specifications
The Google Pixel 7 is said to come with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution. The AMOLED display is said to offer 90Hz of refresh rate. This upcoming handset is confirmed to be powered by Google’s customised Tensor G2 chipset, The smartphone is said to pack 8GB of RAM and come in two storage options- 128GB and 256GB
This smartphone from Google is expected to run Android 13 operating system and come with dual SIM support. The handset is said to sport a dual rear camera with 50MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. There is also a 10.8MP selfie camera with face unlock feature.
Google Pixel is said to come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor and backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support.
Google Pixel 7 Pro: Specifications
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is also confirmed to be powered by Google’s own Tensor G2 chipset and run Android 13 operating system. The handset is tipped to house a 6,7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1440x3120 pixel resolution.
This device from Google is said to pack 128GB of RAM and comes in two storage options which are 128GB and 256Gb. The dual SIM smartphone is tipped to house a dual rear camera with 50MP primary sensor and 12MP ultra wide lens. There is a 10.8MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging and wireless charging support.