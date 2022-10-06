Google Pixel 7 Pro debuts in India: Details on price, specifications and more

Google has launched its Pixel 7 Pro, a much-awaited flagship smartphone, at Google's ‘Made by Google’ event on Thursday. The smartphone from Google is powered by the second generation Tensor G2 processor, a 4nm chipset with 2 Cortexes. The Pixel 7 Pro is equipped with a triple camera setup which also features a telephoto lens of 48MP. Interestingly, this handset will receive five years of security updates and have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

