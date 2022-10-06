Google Pixel 7 Pro debuts in India: Details on price, specifications and more

The Google Pixel 7 Pro pricing starts at ₹84,999. This handset will be sold in Hazel, Obsidian and Snow colour options. Both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro would go on sale in India via Flipkart on Oct 13, 2022.
Google has launched its Pixel 7 Pro, a much-awaited flagship smartphone, at Google's ‘Made by Google’ event on Thursday. The smartphone from Google is powered by the second generation Tensor G2 processor, a 4nm chipset with 2 Cortexes. The Pixel 7 Pro is equipped with a triple camera setup which also features a telephoto lens of 48MP. Interestingly, this handset will receive five years of security updates and have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
Google Pixel 7 Pro: Price and availability in India
The Google Pixel 7 Pro pricing starts at ₹84,999. This handset will be sold in Hazel, Obsidian and Snow colour options. Both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro would go on sale in India via Flipkart on Oct 13, 2022. Interestingly, Google has announced a limited time launch offer including a ₹8,500 cashback on Pixel 7 Pro.
Google Pixel 7 Pro: Specifications
The Google Pixel 7 Pro runs on Android 13 and it is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset found on the Vanilla Pixel 7 model, paired with 12GB of RAM. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Quad-HD LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
For optics, the Pixel 7 Pro features a 50MP primary sensor, and a 12MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. It also comes with a 48MP telephoto lens with support for 30x Super Resolution Zoom and 5x optical zoom. It is equipped with a 10.8MP selfie camera. According to Google, the Pixel 7 Pro would feature a new Macro Focus feature which allows users to take close-up photos of objects.
The all new Pixel 7 Pro- features up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. For connectivity options, it comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an ambient light, accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor, along with an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock support for biometric authentication.
The Pixel 7 Pro also offers fast wired charging along with wireless charging support. The company says that the handset can offer up to 72 hours of battery life with the Extreme Battery Saver mode enabled, which only allows specific apps and important services to run on the phone to conserve battery life.
