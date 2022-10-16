Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Google Pixel 7 Pro users complaint facing scrolling issues: Details

2 min read . 10:19 AM ISTLivemint
Google Pixel 7 Pro is offered in three colour options

  • Google Pixel 7 Pro’s touchscreen “constantly sticks on the backstroke of your finger when flicking to scroll. Not to mention the massive increase in keyboard fumbles when typing,” writes one user on Reddit.

Google Pixel 7 Pro is the company’s latest smartphone that comes powered by Google’s own Tensor G2 chipset. It was unveiled early this month along with Pixel 7. Both the handsets are already available for sale in India. Now, some users of Pixel 7 Pro are complaining about facing scrolling issues on the device. Owners of Google Pixel 7 Pro took to platforms like Reddit and Twitter, where they say that the display offers a “sticky" and inconsistent scrolling experience.

The phone’s touchscreen “constantly sticks on the backstroke of your finger when flicking to scroll. Not to mention the massive increase in keyboard fumbles when typing," writes one user on Reddit. Some users are facing the faulty display experience while scrolling in apps. A Reddit user said that when flicking right/left through a post gallery on Instagram, he has to move fingers more to get to the next picture. While at sometime the flickering is faster, at times it is slower than intended, he added.

Google Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7-inch Quad-HD LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs on Android 13 and comes powered by the Tensor G2 chipset found on the Vanilla Pixel 7 model. It packs 12GB of RAM and offers up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. For connectivity options, it comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port.

On the camera front, the Pixel 7 Pro boasts of a 50MP primary sensor, and a 12MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. It also comes with a 48MP telephoto lens with support for 30x Super Resolution Zoom and 5x optical zoom. It is equipped with a 10.8MP selfie camera. According to Google, the Pixel 7 Pro would feature a new Macro Focus feature which allows users to take close-up photos of objects.

The all new Pixel 7 Pro is equipped with fast wired charging along with wireless charging support. The company says that the handset can offer up to 72 hours of battery life with the Extreme Battery Saver mode.

