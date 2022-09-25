Google Pixel 7 series price leaked: Could be same as Pixel 6 series?

Google store landing page has showcased images of the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The web page reveals that the Obsidian and Snow colour options are common for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Google Pixel 7 series will be unveiled on October 6 in the US. The company has already confirmed that the series will consist of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones. Both the handsets will run on the company’s own Tensor G2 chipset and will be equipped with Android 13 out of the box. Now, the alleged pricing of the upcoming Pixel 7 series phones has leaked online.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Google Pixel 7 series will be unveiled on October 6 in the US. The company has already confirmed that the series will consist of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones. Both the handsets will run on the company’s own Tensor G2 chipset and will be equipped with Android 13 out of the box. Now, the alleged pricing of the upcoming Pixel 7 series phones has leaked online.
According to Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii, Google Pixel 7 could be priced at $599 (approx. ₹48,000), while the Pixel 7 Pro may carry a price tag of $899 (approx. ₹73,000). Readers must note that this is the same price tag as last year’s Pixel 6 series.
According to Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii, Google Pixel 7 could be priced at $599 (approx. ₹48,000), while the Pixel 7 Pro may carry a price tag of $899 (approx. ₹73,000). Readers must note that this is the same price tag as last year’s Pixel 6 series.
“From a source I trust 100 per cent, here comes Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro US pricing, according to current data in Target’s systems. First up, Pixel 7, codenamed Panther, $599, available in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colours," he writes in a post on Twitter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“From a source I trust 100 per cent, here comes Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro US pricing, according to current data in Target’s systems. First up, Pixel 7, codenamed Panther, $599, available in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colours," he writes in a post on Twitter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the Google store landing page has showcased images of the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The web page reveals that the Obsidian and Snow colour options are common for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Moreover, the third colour option for the upcoming Pixel 7 Pro is Hazel with a gold camera strip, whereas the Pixel 7’s third colour variant is Lemongrass with a bronze bar. Powering both the devices will be the next generation chipset - Google Tensor G2. It is believed to bring new personalized features to photos, videos, security and speech recognition. These upcoming handsets would also boot Android 13 out of the box.
Meanwhile, the Google store landing page has showcased images of the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The web page reveals that the Obsidian and Snow colour options are common for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Moreover, the third colour option for the upcoming Pixel 7 Pro is Hazel with a gold camera strip, whereas the Pixel 7’s third colour variant is Lemongrass with a bronze bar. Powering both the devices will be the next generation chipset - Google Tensor G2. It is believed to bring new personalized features to photos, videos, security and speech recognition. These upcoming handsets would also boot Android 13 out of the box.
After a gap of three years, the premium Pixel phone models are finally coming to India. In a post on microblogging site Twitter, Google has confirmed that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are ‘coming soon to India’. Google Pixel 3 series was the last series when the company sold all three models - Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL and Pixel 3a. Since then, Google has launched only the affordable variants of Pixel phones (Google Pixel 4a, 5a and 6a). The upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available in the country via Flipkart.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
After a gap of three years, the premium Pixel phone models are finally coming to India. In a post on microblogging site Twitter, Google has confirmed that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are ‘coming soon to India’. Google Pixel 3 series was the last series when the company sold all three models - Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL and Pixel 3a. Since then, Google has launched only the affordable variants of Pixel phones (Google Pixel 4a, 5a and 6a). The upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available in the country via Flipkart.