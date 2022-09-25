Google Pixel 7 series price leaked: Could be same as Pixel 6 series?

Meanwhile, the Google store landing page has showcased images of the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The web page reveals that the Obsidian and Snow colour options are common for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Moreover, the third colour option for the upcoming Pixel 7 Pro is Hazel with a gold camera strip, whereas the Pixel 7’s third colour variant is Lemongrass with a bronze bar. Powering both the devices will be the next generation chipset - Google Tensor G2. It is believed to bring new personalized features to photos, videos, security and speech recognition. These upcoming handsets would also boot Android 13 out of the box.