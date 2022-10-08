OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 14: How the two premium flagship phones compare
Google Pixel 7 is now official. The smartphone debuted along with Pixel 7 Pro in India and the global market on October 6. The handset comes powered by the company’s own Tensor G2 processor and has a price tag of 59,999. The Google Pixel 7 will besold in Snow, Obsidian and Lemongrass colour options via Flipkart. Google has announced a limited time launch offer including a 6,000 cashback on the new Pixel phone.

The smartphone gives a strong competition to Apple iPhone 14 that was launched in September this year. If you are wondering which among the two flagship phones will be a better choice, then here’s a spec-by-spec comparison of Google Pixel 7 and Apple iPhone 14

SpecificationsGoogle Pixel 7Apple iPhone 14
Display6.3-inch full HD+ with 2400x1080pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top6.1-inch Super Retina XDR with 2532x1170pixel resolution and True Tone colour
RAM and storage8GB RAM, 128GB ROM128GB, 256GB and 256GB storage; RAM is unspecified
Colour optionsSnow, Obsidian and LemongrassMidnight, Purple, Starlight, Red and Blue
ProcessorGoogle Tensor G2Apple A15 Bionic 
Operating systemAndroid 13iOS 16
Rear camera50MP + 12MP12MP + 12MP
Front camera10.8MP12MP
Battery4,270mAh batteryUnspecified
Price 59,999 79,900 onwards
