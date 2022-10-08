Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 14: How the two premium flagship phones compare

Google Pixel 7 is now official. The smartphone debuted along with Pixel 7 Pro in India and the global market on October 6. The handset comes powered by the company’s own Tensor G2 processor and has a price tag of ₹59,999. The Google Pixel 7 will besold in Snow, Obsidian and Lemongrass colour options via Flipkart. Google has announced a limited time launch offer including a ₹6,000 cashback on the new Pixel phone.

