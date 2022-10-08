Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 14: How the two premium flagship phones compare

Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 14: How the two premium flagship phones compare1 min read . 06:57 PM IST
- Google Pixel 7 will be sold in Snow, Obsidian and Lemongrass colour options via Flipkart.
Google Pixel 7 is now official. The smartphone debuted along with Pixel 7 Pro in India and the global market on October 6. The handset comes powered by the company’s own Tensor G2 processor and has a price tag of ₹59,999. The Google Pixel 7 will besold in Snow, Obsidian and Lemongrass colour options via Flipkart. Google has announced a limited time launch offer including a ₹6,000 cashback on the new Pixel phone.
The smartphone gives a strong competition to Apple iPhone 14 that was launched in September this year. If you are wondering which among the two flagship phones will be a better choice, then here’s a spec-by-spec comparison of Google Pixel 7 and Apple iPhone 14
|Specifications
|Google Pixel 7
|Apple iPhone 14
|Display
|6.3-inch full HD+ with 2400x1080pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top
|6.1-inch Super Retina XDR with 2532x1170pixel resolution and True Tone colour
|RAM and storage
|8GB RAM, 128GB ROM
|128GB, 256GB and 256GB storage; RAM is unspecified
|Colour options
|Snow, Obsidian and Lemongrass
|Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Red and Blue
|Processor
|Google Tensor G2
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 16
|Rear camera
|50MP + 12MP
|12MP + 12MP
|Front camera
|10.8MP
|12MP
|Battery
|4,270mAh battery
|Unspecified
|Price
|₹59,999
|₹79,900 onwards
