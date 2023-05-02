Google Pixel 7a launch date in India announced, to be available via Flipkart2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 02:57 PM IST
Google Pixel 7a will be an affordable variant of Pixel 7 series. The handset is tipped to come powered by Google Tensor G2 processor and may run on Android 14 out-of-the-box.
Google India has announced the launch date of its next Pixel phone in India. According to a post shared by Google India on Twitter, the company’s next phone will be unveiled on May 11.
