Google India has announced the launch date of its next Pixel phone in India. According to a post shared by Google India on Twitter, the company’s next phone will be unveiled on May 11.

Although it does not reveal the name of the handset, but most likely the upcoming Pixel phone will be Google Pixel 7a. The smartphone is rumoured to be revealed at Google I/O event on May 10 along with other key announcements.

Google India’s tweet also reveals that the new Pixel phone will be available in the country via Walmart-owned Flipkart. “How to show excitement without shouting? Asking for a friend..Coming to @Flipkart on 11th May," the post reads.

Coming to @Flipkart on 11th May. pic.twitter.com/il6GUx3MmR — Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 2, 2023

Flipkart has also created a microsite of the Pixel 7a. “The new Google Pixel phone is almost here! See you on May 11," the page says. It also has a Notify Me button for those interested to receive updates about the smartphone. No other details of the phone are shared yet.

The teaser image shows what appears to be a blue colour variant of Pixel 7a featuring the same camera strip as Google Pixel 7.

Google Pixel 7a: What to expect

Google Pixel 7a will be an affordable variant of Pixel 7 series. It is likely to come with toned down features than the Pixel 7.

The handset is tipped to come powered by Google Tensor G2 processor and may run on Android 14 out-of-the-box. The smartphone may get an updated camera system with a 64MP primary camera paired with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

Google Pixel 7a will succeed the Pixel 6a. It is rumorued to come with an updated 90Hz display. On the pricing front, Google Pixel 7a is said to carry a price tag of $499 that roughly translates to ₹40,000. The predecessor Pixel 6a is selling at a discounted price of ₹27,999 on Flipkart right now.