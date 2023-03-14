Google Pixel 7a live images appear online: Take a look

The report says the Google Pixel 7a may come with Samsung’s 8GB LPDDR5 RAM paired with 128GB internal storage capacity. It says that the phone will bear model number GHL1X.
Google is reportedly working on an affordable Pixel 7 series phone. Likely to be called Pixel 7a, the smartphone has been subject to leaks in the past. In a latest, alleged images of the handset have appeared online. Shared by a website phonecompares.com, the phone can be seen featuring a similar design as the Pixel 7.
The report also highlights some of the features of the upcoming smartphone. For example, it says the Google Pixel 7a may come with Samsung’s 8GB LPDDR5 RAM paired with 128GB internal storage capacity. It says that the phone will bear model number GHL1X.
Another online platform - ZingNews also published images of the upcoming Google phone. The images reveal a USB Type-C port at the bottom. The handset can be seen sporting the same wraparound camera module on the rear as present on Pixel 7.
Google has announced it will host its annual developer’s conference I/O event on May 10. It is likely that it may launch the Pixel 7a at the event where it will debut the latest Android operating system – Android 14.
Google Pixel 7a expected features
Google Pixel 7a is said to come powered by the company’s own Tensor G2 processor. It is tipped to come with LPDDR5 RAM coupled with UFS 3.1 internal storage. The handset is expected to have a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz.
On the camera front, the smartphone is said to feature a dual sensor at the back. The camera system may have a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor paired with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.
