Google is set to host its annual developer conference Google I/O 2023 on May 10. At the event, the company is expected to announce the latest Android operating system along with hardware launches like Pixel 7a, Pixel foldable phone, Pixel tablet and more.

Google India has already shared the launch date of Pixel 7a in India on May 11. Ahead of the launch, the alleged price of Google Pixel 7a has leaked online. According to a report by MySmartPrice, the 128GB variant of the handset could be priced at SGD 749 that roughly translates to ₹46,000.

The report cites a retailer based in Singapore as the source. It does not talk about other storage models of the phone.

Google Pixel 7a: What to expect

Google Pixel 7a will be an affordable variant of Pixel 7 series. It is likely to come with toned down features than the Pixel 7.

The handset is tipped to come powered by Google Tensor G2 processor and may run on Android 14 out-of-the-box. The smartphone may get an updated camera system with a 64MP primary camera paired with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

Google Pixel 7a will succeed the Pixel 6a. It is rumorued to come with an updated 90Hz display.

Flipkart has also created a microsite of the Pixel 7a. “The new Google Pixel phone is almost here! See you on May 11," the page says. It also has a Notify Me button for those interested to receive updates about the smartphone. No other details of the phone are shared yet.

The teaser image shows what appears to be a blue colour variant of Pixel 7a featuring the same camera strip as Google Pixel 7.