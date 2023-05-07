Google Pixel 7a price leaked ahead of Google I/O event on May 10: This is how much it may cost1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 11:04 AM IST
Google Pixel 7a will be an affordable variant of Pixel 7 series. It is likely to come with toned down features than the Pixel 7 phone.
Google is set to host its annual developer conference Google I/O 2023 on May 10. At the event, the company is expected to announce the latest Android operating system along with hardware launches like Pixel 7a, Pixel foldable phone, Pixel tablet and more.
