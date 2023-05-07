Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home/ Technology / Gadgets/  Google Pixel 7a price leaked ahead of Google I/O event on May 10: This is how much it may cost

Google Pixel 7a price leaked ahead of Google I/O event on May 10: This is how much it may cost

1 min read . 11:04 AM IST Livemint
Google India’s tweet reveals that the new Pixel phone will be available in the country via Walmart-owned Flipkart.

Google Pixel 7a will be an affordable variant of Pixel 7 series. It is likely to come with toned down features than the Pixel 7 phone.

Google is set to host its annual developer conference Google I/O 2023 on May 10. At the event, the company is expected to announce the latest Android operating system along with hardware launches like Pixel 7a, Pixel foldable phone, Pixel tablet and more. 

Google is set to host its annual developer conference Google I/O 2023 on May 10. At the event, the company is expected to announce the latest Android operating system along with hardware launches like Pixel 7a, Pixel foldable phone, Pixel tablet and more. 

Google India has already shared the launch date of Pixel 7a in India on May 11. Ahead of the launch, the alleged price of Google Pixel 7a has leaked online. According to a report by MySmartPrice, the 128GB variant of the handset could be priced at SGD 749 that roughly translates to 46,000.

Google India has already shared the launch date of Pixel 7a in India on May 11. Ahead of the launch, the alleged price of Google Pixel 7a has leaked online. According to a report by MySmartPrice, the 128GB variant of the handset could be priced at SGD 749 that roughly translates to 46,000.

The report cites a retailer based in Singapore as the source. It does not talk about other storage models of the phone. 

The report cites a retailer based in Singapore as the source. It does not talk about other storage models of the phone. 

Google Pixel 7a: What to expect

Google Pixel 7a will be an affordable variant of Pixel 7 series. It is likely to come with toned down features than the Pixel 7. 

Google Pixel 7a: What to expect

Google Pixel 7a will be an affordable variant of Pixel 7 series. It is likely to come with toned down features than the Pixel 7. 

The handset is tipped to come powered by Google Tensor G2 processor and may run on Android 14 out-of-the-box. The smartphone may get an updated camera system with a 64MP primary camera paired with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

The handset is tipped to come powered by Google Tensor G2 processor and may run on Android 14 out-of-the-box. The smartphone may get an updated camera system with a 64MP primary camera paired with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

Google Pixel 7a will succeed the Pixel 6a. It is rumorued to come with an updated 90Hz display. 

Google Pixel 7a will succeed the Pixel 6a. It is rumorued to come with an updated 90Hz display. 

Flipkart has also created a microsite of the Pixel 7a. “The new Google Pixel phone is almost here! See you on May 11," the page says. It also has a Notify Me button for those interested to receive updates about the smartphone. No other details of the phone are shared yet.

Flipkart has also created a microsite of the Pixel 7a. “The new Google Pixel phone is almost here! See you on May 11," the page says. It also has a Notify Me button for those interested to receive updates about the smartphone. No other details of the phone are shared yet.

The teaser image shows what appears to be a blue colour variant of Pixel 7a featuring the same camera strip as Google Pixel 7. 

The teaser image shows what appears to be a blue colour variant of Pixel 7a featuring the same camera strip as Google Pixel 7. 

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.