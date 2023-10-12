Pixel 8 goes on sale today: Where to buy, bank offers, specifications and more

Google's latest flagship smartphone, the Pixel 8 goes on sale today on Flipkart. The phone is currently available for pre-order on Flipkart and will go on sale later in the day. Pixel 8 was launched at the Made by Google event last week and is amongst the biggest Android launches of this year.

Also Read| Google Pixel 8 vs iPhone 15: Camera, price, specs and more compared

Pixel 8 price and launch offers:

Pixel 8 is priced at ₹75,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹82,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant on Flipkart. The phone is offered in three colour options: Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose.

Flipkart listing for Pixel 8 shows that the smartphone can be availed at a massive ₹8,000 discount on the launch price with the use of ICICI bank, Kotak bank, and Axis bank cards.

Pixel 8 specifications:

The Google Pixel 8 sports a 6.2-inch Actual display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 428 ppi pixel density. Pixel 8's screen supports an impressive 2000 nits of peak brightness and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on both the front and the back.

The Google Pixel 8 delivers a strong camera performance, featuring a 50MP PD wide primary sensor, accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 10.5MP selfie camera. It is powered by a 4,575mAh battery that facilitates fast charging. Furthermore, the Pixel 8 maintains beloved features from its predecessor, such as Qi wireless charging support and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Pixel 8 runs on the Tensor G3 processor, offering both speed and improved efficiency compared to its forerunner, the Tensor G2. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and provides storage choices of up to 256GB.

The Google Pixel 8 comes preloaded with the latest Android 14 operating system. Google has significantly extended its software support, committing to providing up to seven years of security patches and major Android OS updates, meaning the smartphone will be updated till Android 21.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!