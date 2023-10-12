Pixel 8 goes on sale today: Where to buy, bank offers, specifications and more
Pixel 8 with 7 years of software updates goes on sale in India today. The flagship smartphone was launched at the Made for Google event last week.
Google's latest flagship smartphone, the Pixel 8 goes on sale today on Flipkart. The phone is currently available for pre-order on Flipkart and will go on sale later in the day. Pixel 8 was launched at the Made by Google event last week and is amongst the biggest Android launches of this year.