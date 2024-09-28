Explore
Google Pixel 8 is available for under ₹35,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Here's how to grab the deal
Google Pixel 8 is available for under ₹35,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Here's how to grab the deal

Livemint

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Google Pixel 8 has been discounted to below ₹35,000. It features a 50MP camera, Tensor G3 processor, and a 120Hz display, making it one of the best camera phones under ₹40,000.

The Google Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch Actua display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,400 nits of brightness (with peaks up to 2,000 nits), and a pixel density of 427 pixels per inch. (Google)

Google's flagship smartphone from last year, Pixel 8 has received a massive discount during the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which takes the price of the device to effectively under 35,000. The Pixel 8 series which boasts Google Gemini-backed AI features and Tensor G2 chipset continues to remain one of the best camera phones in the market.

Google Pixel 8 available for under 35,000: 

Pixel 8 is priced at Rs36,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. However, there is a 2,000 discount available on making the payment using HDFC Bank No Cost EMI option, taking the effective price of the phone to below 35,000. 

For reference, the Pixel 8 was launched at a price of 75,999 for the same variant and at the new discounted price, it is perhaps the best device to buy under 40,000, especially if camera is your focus area.

Google Pixel 8 specifications:

Google Pixel 8 sports a 6.2-inch Actual display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 428 ppi pixel density. Pixel 8's screen supports an impressive 2000 nits of peak brightness and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on both the front and the back.

The Google Pixel 8 delivers a strong camera performance, featuring a 50MP PD wide primary sensor, accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 10.5MP selfie camera. It is powered by a 4,575mAh battery that facilitates fast charging. Furthermore, the Pixel 8 maintains beloved features from its predecessor, such as Qi wireless charging support and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Pixel 8 runs on the Tensor G3 processor, offering both speed and improved efficiency compared to its forerunner, the Tensor G2. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and provides storage choices of up to 256GB.

 

Published: 28 Sep 2024, 09:31 AM IST
