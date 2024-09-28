Google Pixel 8 is available for under ₹35,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Here's how to grab the deal
During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Google Pixel 8 has been discounted to below ₹35,000. It features a 50MP camera, Tensor G3 processor, and a 120Hz display, making it one of the best camera phones under ₹40,000.
Google's flagship smartphone from last year, Pixel 8 has received a massive discount during the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which takes the price of the device to effectively under ₹35,000. The Pixel 8 series which boasts Google Gemini-backed AI features and Tensor G2 chipset continues to remain one of the best camera phones in the market.