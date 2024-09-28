Google's flagship smartphone from last year, Pixel 8 has received a massive discount during the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which takes the price of the device to effectively under ₹35,000. The Pixel 8 series which boasts Google Gemini-backed AI features and Tensor G2 chipset continues to remain one of the best camera phones in the market.

Also Read | Google Pixel 8 series, Pixel 7a prices slashed after Pixel 9 launch. Here's how much they cost now

Google Pixel 8 available for under ₹ 35,000:

Pixel 8 is priced at Rs36,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. However, there is a ₹ ₹2,000 discount available on making the payment using HDFC Bank No Cost EMI option, taking the effective price of the phone to below ₹35,000.

For reference, the Pixel 8 was launched at a price of ₹75,999 for the same variant and at the new discounted price, it is perhaps the best device to buy under ₹40,000, especially if camera is your focus area.

Google Pixel 8 specifications:

Google Pixel 8 sports a 6.2-inch Actual display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 428 ppi pixel density. Pixel 8's screen supports an impressive 2000 nits of peak brightness and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on both the front and the back.

The Google Pixel 8 delivers a strong camera performance, featuring a 50MP PD wide primary sensor, accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 10.5MP selfie camera. It is powered by a 4,575mAh battery that facilitates fast charging. Furthermore, the Pixel 8 maintains beloved features from its predecessor, such as Qi wireless charging support and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Pixel 8 runs on the Tensor G3 processor, offering both speed and improved efficiency compared to its forerunner, the Tensor G2. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and provides storage choices of up to 256GB.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!