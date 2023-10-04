Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro launched in India! Check price, specs and more
Google Pixel 8 priced at $699, starts at Rs. 75,999 in India. For optics, the Google Pixel 8 delivers a strong camera performance, featuring a 50MP PD wide primary sensor, accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 10.5MP selfie camera.
Google has launched its much awaited Google Pixel 8 series at the 2023 Made by Google event. The smartphone comes preloaded with the latest Android 14 operating system. It features a 6.2-inch Actua display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1400 nits of brightness and is priced at ₹$699.