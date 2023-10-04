Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro launched in India! Check price, specs and more

Google Pixel 8 priced at $699, starts at Rs. 75,999 in India. For optics, the Google Pixel 8 delivers a strong camera performance, featuring a 50MP PD wide primary sensor, accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 10.5MP selfie camera.

Google has launched its much awaited Google Pixel 8 series at the 2023 Made by Google event. The smartphone comes preloaded with the latest Android 14 operating system. It features a 6.2-inch Actua display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1400 nits of brightness and is priced at ₹$699.

Google Pixel 8: Price Google has priced the Google Pixel 8 at $699. According to HT Auto, in India, the Google Pixel 8 is priced starting at Rs. 75,999 and comes in storage options of 128GB and 256GB. The available color choices are Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose.

Google Pixel 8: Specifications and features The Google Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch Actua display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,400 nits of brightness (with peaks up to 2,000 nits), and a pixel density of 427 pixels per inch. It comes in an elegant glass and metal design, and like many premium smartphones today, it adopts a punch hole display, setting a fresh standard for the industry.

For optics, the Google Pixel 8 delivers a strong camera performance, featuring a 50MP PD wide primary sensor, accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 10.5MP selfie camera. It is powered by a 4,575mAh battery that facilitates fast charging. Furthermore, the Pixel 8 maintains beloved features from its predecessor, such as Qi wireless charging support and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Regarding its processor, the Pixel 8 runs on the Tensor G3 processor, offering both speed and improved efficiency compared to its forerunner, the Tensor G2. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and provides storage choices of up to 256GB.

The Google Pixel 8 comes preloaded with the latest Android 14 operating system. Google has significantly extended its software support, committing to providing up to seven years of security patches and major Android OS updates, a substantial improvement from the previous three-year support cycle.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Price The Google Pixel 8 Pro is priced at $999 in the US and Rs. 1,06,999 in India. It comes in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Color choices include Obsidian, Porcelain, and Bay Blue.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Specifications and features The Google Pixel 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch Super Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering support for up to 2400 nits of peak brightness, making it the brightest display ever from Google. Beneath the surface, it is powered by the new Tensor G3 chipset, coupled with the Titan M2 Security Coprocessor and 12GB of RAM. Google has committed to providing up to seven years of OS and security updates for this smartphone.

For optics, the rear camera setup includes a triple configuration comprising a primary 50MP Octa PD wide camera, a 48MP Quad PD ultrawide camera, and a 48MP Quad PD telephoto camera. Notably, the telephoto camera supports Super Res zoom capabilities of up to 30X, along with 5x telephoto optical zoom. Google has consistently emphasized the integration of AI in its Pixel series, and the Pixel 8 Pro's camera incorporates several AI features, including Audio Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, Video Boost, AI Noise Reduction, Zoom Enhance, and Best Take.

On the front, there is a 10.5MP selfie camera. The Pixel 8 Pro is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the front and back, ensuring durability. It boasts an IP68 rating for protection against dust and splashes. A notable addition to this year's model is the temperature sensor, capable of measuring the temperature of various objects, including pans, beverages, baby bottles, and more.

Additional features are Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and various AI enhancements. The Google Pixel 8 Pro introduces Live Translate, capable of facilitating face-to-face conversations in 49 languages, real-time message transcription, and sign translation. Moreover, the Call Screen feature enables Google Assistant to identify and filter out spam calls.

