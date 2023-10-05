Google Pixel 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Price, specifications, features compared
Pixel 8 Pro features 6.70-inch display, Google Tensor G3 processor, and triple rear cameras.
Google has launched its highly anticipated Pixel 8 Series at the 2023 Made by Google event. Tech fans worldwide had been eagerly awaiting this release since the introduction of the Pixel 7 series. Interestingly, Apple launched the iPhone 15 Pro on September 12, 2023. If you are trying to decide between these two major tech companies, here is a comparison for you between Google Pixel 8 and iPhone 15 Pro to decide which smartphone you should consider buying.