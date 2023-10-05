Google Pixel 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Price, specifications, features compared

Google has launched its highly anticipated Pixel 8 Series at the 2023 Made by Google event. Tech fans worldwide had been eagerly awaiting this release since the introduction of the Pixel 7 series. Interestingly, Apple launched the iPhone 15 Pro on September 12, 2023. If you are trying to decide between these two major tech companies, here is a comparison for you between Google Pixel 8 and iPhone 15 Pro to decide which smartphone you should consider buying.

Display

The Google Pixel 8 Pro features a 6.70-inch Super Actua display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, offering up to 1,600 nits of brightness for HDR content and a peak brightness of up to 2,400 nits.

In contrast, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro comes with a slightly smaller 6.10-inch touchscreen display that also supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and boasts a high resolution of 1179x2556 pixels.

Performance

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is driven by the Google Tensor G3 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM to enable seamless multitasking. It also incorporates the Titan M2 security coprocessor.

On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro is equipped with a hexa-core Apple A17 Pro processor and 8GB of RAM, ensuring responsive and speedy performance

Cameras

The Google Pixel 8 Pro comes equipped with a triple rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel Quad PD ultrawide camera with auto-focus capabilities, and a 48-megapixel Quad PD telephoto camera. For selfies, it features a 10.5-megapixel dual PD front camera.

In comparison, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro boasts a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and another 12-megapixel camera. The front-facing camera on the iPhone 15 Pro is also 12-megapixels.

Operating system

The Google Pixel 8 Pro operates on the most recent Android 14 operating system, providing access to the latest features and updates, including a commitment to seven years of OS, security, and feature drop updates.

Conversely, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro runs on iOS 17, delivering the distinctive Apple user experience.

Storage Options

The Google Pixel 8 Pro offers three storage choices, which include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, catering to your needs for apps, photos, and larger files.

Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro provides a range of storage options, including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and an expansive 1TB for users requiring ample storage capacity.

Connectivity

The Google Pixel 8 Pro provides support for Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, GPS, and USB Type-C, along with 5G connectivity on both SIM cards.

In contrast, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax, GPS, Bluetooth v5.30, NFC, USB Type-C, and 5G connectivity, with active 4G available on both SIM cards.

Price

The iPhone 15 Pro begins at a price of $1,099 in the US and Rs. 1,34,900 for the 128GB variant. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is $100 more affordable than the iPhone 15 Pro, with a starting price of $999 in the US and Rs. 1,06,999 in India. It is exclusively available for purchase on Flipkart, and preorders are currently open.

