Google Pixel 8 to launch in India tomorrow: 10 points you should know

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to be unveiled at Made by Google 2023 event tomorrow. Key features and pricing revealed.

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be unveiled tomorrow at the Made by Google 2023 event in New York at 7:30 pm (Indian time). The Made by Google event is an annual event where the company showcases its latest products, with a particular focus on its flagship Pixel smartphones.

Here are 10 things you should know about Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro before their launch tomorrow: 1) The Pixel 8 is anticipated to come with a 6.17-inch FHD display, while the Pixel 8 Pro might sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate.

2) Reports suggest that both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are likely to be powered by Google's new in-house processor - the Tensor G3. The new chipset is likely to come with a 9-core CPU and could deliver many noteworthy improvements AI improvements.

3) The design of Pixel 8 series is not anticipated to undergo significant changes following the introduction of a visor-like camera module in the Pixel 7 series, but there might be a shift from a curved display to a flat one in the Pixel 8 Pro. The device's edges may adopt a more rounded profile.

4) The Pixel 8 Pro is anticipated to sport a triple-rear camera setup, ensuring exceptional photography experiences. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 might feature a dual-rear camera setup, both housed within a distinctive visor-shaped module

5) Reportedly, the cameras on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are likely to feature many AI features like Audio Eraser and the ability to change faces in pictures.

6) The Pixel 8 series is geared towards harnessing AI to streamline user experiences and bolster safety, reported 9to5Google.

7) The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are likely to get a $100 price bump from their predecessors. The Pixel 8 is likely to start at $699 and the Pixel 8 Pro could start from $899.

8) Google's new Pixel devices are expected to priced in lower in India as compared to the European market. It is anticipated that the Pixel 8 with 128GB storage could be priced in the range of ₹60,000 to ₹65,000 in India.

9) Google is also expected to announce many other products at the Made by Google event tomorrow including the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Buds Pro.

10) The event is scheduled to commence at 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT (7:30 PM IST) and will take place in New York City. For those who are unable to attend the launch in person, the event will be livestreamed on Made by Google YouTube channel and the Google Store website.

