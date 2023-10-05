Google Pixel 8 vs iPhone 15: Camera, price, specs and more compared

Google has recently launched its much awaited Pixel 8 Series, comprising Google Pixel and Google Pixel 8 Pro. The new Google Pixel 8 sports a 6.2-inch Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 428 ppi. It gives a tough fight to Apple’s iPhone 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is a comparison between Google Pixel 8 and Apple iPhone 15 for you to decide which smartphone to buy if you are planning to buy a new smartphone this festive season.

Display The Google Pixel 8 boasts a 6.2-inch Actual display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 428 ppi. The screen now supports an impressive 2000 nits of peak brightness and is shielded with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on both the front and back for added durability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the other hand, the standard iPhone 15 is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display featuring a resolution of 1179x2556 pixels at 460ppi. It does not include Apple's ProMotion technology, maintaining a 60Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 15 also incorporates Apple's Ceramic Shield for enhanced protection.

Processor The Pixel 8 is powered by the new Tensor G3 SoC, accompanied by the Titan M2 Security Coprocessor and 8GB LPDDR5X RAM. Google has committed to delivering up to 7 years of both OS and security updates for this smartphone.

In contrast, the iPhone 15 is equipped with the A16 Bionic SoC, which was also used in last year's iPhone 14 Pro models. This chip boasts a 6-core CPU comprising 2 high-performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, along with a 5-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Camera The Google Pixel 8 is equipped with a dual-camera arrangement on its rear, comprising a primary 50MP Octa PD wide camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. This camera setup enables Super Res Zoom capabilities of up to 8X, with both cameras featuring OIS and EIS for image stability. On the front, there's a 10.5MP selfie camera. Additionally, the device boasts several AI-driven camera features, including Magic Editor, Best Take, Macro Focus, Magic Eraser, and Photo Unblur.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 features a dual-camera system, led by its new 48MP primary camera with sensor-shift optical image stabilization, supporting high-resolution photos at 24MP and 48MP. The device also includes a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and Apple's Photonic Engine and Deep Fusion technology enhance the camera system's performance. On the front, there is a 12MP selfie camera completing the photography setup.

Price The Google Pixel 8 comes with a price tag of $699 and offers two storage choices: 128GB and 256GB. It's available in three colors: Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In contrast, the iPhone 15 starts at $799 and provides three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Apple offers the iPhone 15 in five colors: Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!