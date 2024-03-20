Google Pixel 8a leaks: FCC listings and packaging teasers point to impending launch
Speculation around Google Pixel 8a grows with FCC sightings. Rumors suggest Tensor G3 SoC inclusion and potential price hike. Anticipation high for budget-friendly but feature-rich release.
Speculation surrounding the highly anticipated Google Pixel 8a has intensified following purported sightings of the device within a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing. The Pixel 8a, believed to be the more budget-friendly counterpart to Google's Pixel 8 series, has piqued the interest of tech enthusiasts with its potential to deliver robust features at a lower price point.