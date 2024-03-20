Speculation surrounding the highly anticipated Google Pixel 8a has intensified following purported sightings of the device within a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing. The Pixel 8a, believed to be the more budget-friendly counterpart to Google's Pixel 8 series, has piqued the interest of tech enthusiasts with its potential to deliver robust features at a lower price point. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reports from the reputable sources like 9to5Google have highlighted the appearance of four distinct models - namely, G8HHN, GKV4X, G6GPR, and G576D - listed within the FCC database. These models, categorized as "variants" of a forthcoming "phone," align with the standard procedure for regulatory approval required before commercial release.

The emergence of these listings follows previous leaks, including a glimpse of the Pixel 8a's retail packaging, which hinted at design similarities with its higher-end siblings. Such teasers have fueled anticipation for what the Pixel 8a might offer consumers seeking affordability without compromising on performance.

One of the most significant speculations revolves around the Pixel 8a potentially inheriting the Tensor G3 SoC, the same processing powerhouse found in its pricier counterparts. This move could signify Google's commitment to delivering a consistent user experience across its product lineup.

However, accompanying the buzz are rumors suggesting a potential price adjustment for the Pixel 8a. According to sources like WinFuture, pricing estimates for the 128GB variant hover around EUR 569.90, with the 256GB model expected to retail at EUR 640. Such projections hint at a slight increase compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 7a, which currently sits at EUR 509.

With speculation rife and anticipation building, tech enthusiasts eagerly await further updates on the Google Pixel 8a's official release and specifications. As the tech landscape continues to evolve, the Pixel 8a stands poised to make its mark as an accessible yet capable option within the smartphone market.

