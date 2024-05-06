Speculations are swirling around the upcoming Google Pixel 8a ahead of the highly anticipated Google I/O event slated for later this month. Recent leaks, purportedly from tipster Mystery Lupin, have shed light on the device's expected specifications, offering enthusiasts a sneak peek into what Google has in store.

Reportedly, the Pixel 8a will feature a generous 6.1-inch FHD+ display boasting a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and fortified with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, it is said to be powered by the cutting-edge Google Tensor G3 chipset and fortified with a Titan M2 security chip. The device is expected to come with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM paired with either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, ensuring ample space for all your needs.

In terms of battery life, the Pixel 8a is rumored to pack a substantial 4,492mAh battery, with support for Qi-certified wireless charging. Leaks suggest users can expect extended usage, potentially lasting over 24 hours, and up to an impressive 72 hours with an ultra battery saver mode activated.

Photography enthusiasts may be pleased to learn about the Pixel 8a's reported camera setup, which includes a high-resolution 64MP wide-angle sensor with both electronic and optical image stabilization, complemented by a 13MP ultra-wide camera on the rear. For selfies, a 13MP ultra-wide front camera with AI-based features like Magic touch-up and Magic eraser is said to be onboard, promising stunning self-portraits.

Other notable features rumored to grace the Pixel 8a include an under-display fingerprint sensor for added security, dual SIM support for flexibility, stereo speakers for immersive audio experiences, Wi-Fi 6E for blazing-fast connectivity, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

The device is expected to be available in four distinct color options—Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Mint—with the possibility of an additional eye-catching orange variant. Moreover, whispers suggest the Pixel 8a may come with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

While Google has yet to confirm an official launch date for the Pixel 8a, speculation is rife that it could coincide with the Google I/O conference scheduled for May 14th. It is anticipated that the device will debut in India around the same time, signaling Google's intention to cater to a global audience.

