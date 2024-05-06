Google Pixel 8a leaks surface online: Powerful battery, enhanced cameras, and new color options expected
Leaks about the upcoming Google Pixel 8a suggest it will feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Tensor G3 chipset, and a 4,492mAh battery. Expected camera setup includes a 64MP rear and 13MP front camera. Rumored launch date aligns with Google I/O on May 14th.
Speculations are swirling around the upcoming Google Pixel 8a ahead of the highly anticipated Google I/O event slated for later this month. Recent leaks, purportedly from tipster Mystery Lupin, have shed light on the device's expected specifications, offering enthusiasts a sneak peek into what Google has in store.