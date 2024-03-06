Google Pixel 8a price and specs tipped ahead of potential launch: Check details
In a recent development, speculations surrounding the release of Google's Pixel 8a have intensified, hinting at a potential launch in May this year. The smartphone, initially anticipated as a mid-range offering, is now rumored to be priced higher than its predecessor, the Pixel 7a, particularly in the European Union.