Google Pixel 8a price and specs tipped ahead of potential launch: Check details

In a recent development, speculations surrounding the release of Google's Pixel 8a have intensified, hinting at a potential launch in May this year. The smartphone, initially anticipated as a mid-range offering, is now rumored to be priced higher than its predecessor, the Pixel 7a, particularly in the European Union.

According to a report by Winfuture.de, a German publication, the Pixel 8a is expected to start at EUR 570 (approximately Rs. 51,000) for the base variant featuring 128GB of storage. The 256GB storage option, on the other hand, is rumored to retail for EUR 630 (roughly Rs. 56,000). If these leaked prices prove accurate, it would signify a significant increase from the Pixel 7a's launch price of EUR 499 (about Rs. 45,000).

The Pixel 8a is anticipated to offer consumers a choice between 128GB and 256GB storage configurations and will be available in four color options: bay (light blue), mint (light green), obsidian (black), and porcelain (beige). However, it remains uncertain whether all color variants will be accessible for both storage options.

Comparatively, the Google Pixel 7a was introduced in India in May of the previous year, carrying a price tag of Rs. 43,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. If the speculated price points for the Pixel 8a are accurate, it could position the upcoming device against competitors such as the OnePlus 12R, Nothing Phone 2, and the Galaxy S23 FE in the market.

Rumors suggest that Google is likely to unveil the Pixel 8a during its I/O event scheduled for May. The smartphone is rumored to feature a 6.1-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and run on Google's Tensor G3 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM, reported Gadgets 360.

Additionally, the Pixel 8a is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 27W wired fast charging, measuring 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm. However, these details are yet to be officially confirmed by Google.

