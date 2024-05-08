Google Pixel 8a launched in India with Tensor G3 chipset, 7 years OS updates, dual camera setup. Let's take a look at how it compares with other phones in its price bracket including OnePlus 12R and Nothing Phone 2.

Google just launched its much-awaited Pixel 8a smartphone in India with a starting price of ₹52,999. The smartphone runs on Google's own Tensor G3 chipset and comes with 7 years of promised OS updates, Gemini AI integration and a dual camera setup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pixel 8a price and specifications: Google Pixel 8a features a 6.1 inch Full HD+ OLED HDR display with 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front. Pixel 8a runs on Google's own Tensor G3 chipset with support for up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The latest premium midrange from Google runs on the Android 14 operating system, and the company promises 7 years of OS updates and security patches for this device, a commitment similar to the one it made with the Pixel 8 series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of optics, the Pixel 8a comes with a dual camera setup on the back, including a 64MP primary sensor with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. Moreover, there is a 13MP shooter to the front to handle all the selfie and video calling needs. The Pixel 8a is capable of shooting up to 4K 60fps videos from the rear cameras and 4k 30fps from the selfie shooter.

The smartphone starts at a price of ₹52,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and users can get the latest Pixel smartphone at a ₹4,000 discount using SBI bank credit cards.

OnePlus 12R price and specifications: OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with support for LTPO 4.0 technology, meaning the smartphone can go from 1-120Hz, depending on the app running. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with the Adreno 740 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. The OnePlus 12R comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The premium mid-range smartphone is powered by a 5,500mAh battery, which can be fast-charged via a 100W SUPERVOOC charger.

In terms of optics, the phone houses a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with support for OIS and EIS, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. There is also a 16MP front-facing camera on the smartphone to meet all the selfie and video calling needs.

The camera app on the OnePlus 12R comes with a host of features including Interval Shooting, Nightscape, Hi-Res Mode, Pro Mode, Movie Mode, Ultra Steady Mode, Dual-view Video, Portrait Mode, Video Portrait, Pano, Macro, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Long Exposure, Text-scanner and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The OnePlus 12R is priced at ₹39,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and it can be purchased at a discount of ₹2,000 by making the payment using HDFC bank cards.

Nothing Phone 2 price and specifications: Nothing Phone (2) features a 6.7-inch full-HD LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,412 pixels. The LTPO panel on the Nothing Phone 2 means it can switch from 1Hz to 120Hz. It is propelled by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, accompanied by an Adreno 730 GPU and a RAM configuration of up to 12GB. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the camera department, the Nothing Phone (2) is equipped with a dual rear camera arrangement, featuring a 50 MP primary camera incorporating a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor, complemented by both optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS). Additionally, there is a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front side, the device boasts a 32 MP camera dedicated to capturing selfies.

Boasting the distinctive Glyph Interface, the Nothing Phone (2) showcases LED strips beneath its transparent back panel. With storage options extending up to 512GB, the device is powered by a robust 4,700mAh battery, supporting 45W wired charging and 5W Qi wireless charging

Which is the best phone to buy under ₹ 50,000 in India? While the OnePlus 12R stands out as the best overall phone in this price range, it also has a few drawbacks, including a lack of wireless charging support, no AI features and lower OS update support (compared to the Pixel 8a). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, for users who want a great camera experience and can live with a relatively less powerful chipset, there is probably no better phone in the sub- ₹50,000 price range that can match the picture quality of a Pixel device.

Nothing Phone (2), on the other hand, is a great alternative for users who want a cleaner software experience, a quirky design and wireless charging support without paying the premium for the Google Pixel device.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!