After months of leaks and rumours, Google has finally decided to launch the much-awaited Pixel 8a smartphone in India and other global markets. The latest addition to Google's 'A' series comes with the Tensor G3 chipset, 7 years of promised OS updates, Gemini AI integration, and tons of other AI features.

Pixel 8a price in India:

Pixel 8a is priced at ₹52,999 in India for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹59,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The phone is currently available to order on Flipkart and it will go on sale at 6:30 AM on May 14.

Google is offering a ₹4,000 instant discount by making the payment using SBI Bank Credit Cards. Moreover, there is also an option for No-Cost EMI and a ₹9,000 exchange bonus for select devices. Users pre-ordering the Pixel 8a will be entitled to get the Pixel Buds A series at a price of just ₹999.

Google Pixel 8a specifications:

Google Pixel 8a features a 6.1 inch Full HD+ OLED HDR display with 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front.

As mentioned earlier, the Pixel 8a runs on Google's own Tensor G3 chipset with support for up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The latest premium midrange from Google runs on the Android 14 operating system, and the company promises 7 years of OS updates and security patches for this device, a commitment similar to the one it made with the Pixel 8 series.

In terms of optics, the Pixel 8a comes with a dual camera setup on the back, including a 64MP primary sensor with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. Moreover, there is a 13MP shooter to the front to handle all the selfie and video calling needs. The Pixel 8a is capable of shooting up to 4K 60fps videos from the rear cameras and 4k 30fps from the selfie shooter.

The Pixel 8a has a larger 4,492 mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging and wireless charging. The phone comes with an aluminium frame, rounded edges, IP67 rating for water and dust resistance and will be available in 4 colourways: Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Aloe

