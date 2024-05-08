Google Pixel 8a with Tensor G3 SoC and Gemini AI launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more
Google launches Pixel 8a with Tensor G3 chipset, 7 years of OS updates, and Gemini AI integration. Priced at ₹52,999 for 128GB variant and ₹59,999 for 256GB variant. Available on Flipkart, sale starts on May 14.
After months of leaks and rumours, Google has finally decided to launch the much-awaited Pixel 8a smartphone in India and other global markets. The latest addition to Google's 'A' series comes with the Tensor G3 chipset, 7 years of promised OS updates, Gemini AI integration, and tons of other AI features.