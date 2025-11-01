Google Pixel 9 becomes cheaper than ever — Here’s how you can save up to ₹35,000

After the massive deals on the iPhone 16 series that lasted throughout the festive season, Flipkart is now offering a significant discount on the Google Pixel 9. If you are in the market to upgrade your old smartphone, this is the right time for you. In this article, we explore how to grab up to ₹35,000 discount on the Pixel 9, a strong competitor to OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy S25 and more.

How to grab up to ₹ 35000 off on Pixel 9 The Google Pixel 9 is currently priced at ₹54,999 on Flipkart instead of ₹79,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. This means that Flipkart is offering a flat 31% discount on the device. Interestingly, interested buyers can further reduce its price up to ₹2750 using the Flipkart Axis card.

Additionally, you can also exchange your old smartphone for a value of up to ₹41,400. However, this will depend on your pin code location and on the condition of your old smartphones. By clubbing all these offers, potential buyers can easily avail a discount of up to ₹35,000 on the original value of the Pixel 9.

Should you buy Google Pixel 9? The Google Pixel 9 brings several impressive upgrades over its predecessor, positioning it among the most powerful flagship smartphones available today. It sports a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of up to 2,700 nits. Under the hood, the device runs on Google’s custom Tensor G4 processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM for smooth multitasking and performance.

In terms of cameras, the Pixel 9 features a dual rear setup comprising a 50MP primary wide-angle lens and a 48MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 10.5MP front camera. Powering the device is a 4,700mAh battery, which Google claims can deliver more than 24 hours of usage on a single charge.