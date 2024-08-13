Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold launch today: When and where to watch, what to expect and more
Google is set to launch its Pixel 9 series along with a number of hardware announcements at the company's annual Made by Google event today. This is the first time in 8 years (since the inception of the Pixel series) that the Android maker has held its hardware event before the iPhone launch of the year. Another first is the launch of 4 new Pixel smartphones this year: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.