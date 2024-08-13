Google is set to launch its Pixel 9 series along with a number of hardware announcements at the company's annual Made by Google event today. This is the first time in 8 years (since the inception of the Pixel series) that the Android maker has held its hardware event before the iPhone launch of the year. Another first is the launch of 4 new Pixel smartphones this year: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

When and where to watch Google's Pixel 9 series launch event?

Like last year, the Made by Google event will be streamed live on the company's official YouTube channel. To save you the hassle, we have embedded a direct streaming link below that will take you straight to the launch event as soon as it starts.

What to expect from Made by Google event today?

1) Pixel 9:

Rumours suggest that the Pixel 9 will likely have a 6.3-inch display and be available in four colourways: black, light grey, porcelain, and pink. The phone is likely to have the same camera setup as its predecessor and could feature a glossy glass exterior. The new Tensor G4 chipset could power it and come with up to 12GB of RAM.

The Pixel 9 is expected to cost €899 in Europe and between $599 and $799 in the US.

2) Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL:

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are likely to be powered by the Tensor G4 SoC and come with 16GB of RAM. The Pro model is expected to come with a 4,558mAh battery, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL could come with a 4,942mAh battery.

The Pixel 9 Pro could be priced at £1,099 for the 128GB variant, £1,199 for the 256GB variant and £1,329 for the 512GB variant.

4) Pixel 9 Pro Fold:

Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to come with a 6.4-inch cover display and an 8-inch inner display. The successor to the Pixel Fold is likely to feature a triple camera setup on the back, including a 48MP primary, 10.5MP ultra-wide-angle and 10.8MP telephoto shooter. For selfies and video calls, there is expected to be a 10MP shooter on the front.

5) Pixel Watch 3:

Several reports confirm that Google may be planning to launch the Pixel Watch 3 at the 13 August event. The watch is expected to have similar specs to its predecessor, including the Snapdragon W5 chip and a custom processor. The watch is likely to be available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm.

The biggest changes are likely to be in terms of the display, with rumours suggesting that the Pixel Watch 3 will come with 4.5mm bezels, a significant reduction from the 5.5mm bezels on its predecessor. Meanwhile, the Watch 3 is also expected to have a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, compared to 1,000 nits on the Watch 2.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!