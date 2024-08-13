Google is set to launch its Pixel 9 series and other hardware at its annual event. This is the first time the event is before the iPhone launch and includes four new Pixel phones: Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro Fold XL, and 9 Pro Fold.

Google is set to launch its Pixel 9 series along with a number of hardware announcements at the company's annual Made by Google event today. This is the first time in 8 years (since the inception of the Pixel series) that the Android maker has held its hardware event before the iPhone launch of the year. Another first is the launch of 4 new Pixel smartphones this year: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When and where to watch Google's Pixel 9 series launch event? Like last year, the Made by Google event will be streamed live on the company's official YouTube channel. To save you the hassle, we have embedded a direct streaming link below that will take you straight to the launch event as soon as it starts.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply What to expect from Made by Google event today? 1) Pixel 9: Rumours suggest that the Pixel 9 will likely have a 6.3-inch display and be available in four colourways: black, light grey, porcelain, and pink. The phone is likely to have the same camera setup as its predecessor and could feature a glossy glass exterior. The new Tensor G4 chipset could power it and come with up to 12GB of RAM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Pixel 9 is expected to cost €899 in Europe and between $599 and $799 in the US.

2) Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL: The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are likely to be powered by the Tensor G4 SoC and come with 16GB of RAM. The Pro model is expected to come with a 4,558mAh battery, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL could come with a 4,942mAh battery.

The Pixel 9 Pro could be priced at £1,099 for the 128GB variant, £1,199 for the 256GB variant and £1,329 for the 512GB variant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4) Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to come with a 6.4-inch cover display and an 8-inch inner display. The successor to the Pixel Fold is likely to feature a triple camera setup on the back, including a 48MP primary, 10.5MP ultra-wide-angle and 10.8MP telephoto shooter. For selfies and video calls, there is expected to be a 10MP shooter on the front.

5) Pixel Watch 3: Several reports confirm that Google may be planning to launch the Pixel Watch 3 at the 13 August event. The watch is expected to have similar specs to its predecessor, including the Snapdragon W5 chip and a custom processor. The watch is likely to be available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm.