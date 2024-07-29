Google Pixel 9 series to launch on August 13: Expected price, specs and everything we know so far
Google Pixel 9 series consisting of Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will launch on August 13. Here's a look at the expected price, specifications and other details abot the new devices.
Google is all set to unveil its flagship Pixel 9 series at the company's Made for Google event on August 14. The Pixel 9 series will include 4 devices, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Fold and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Notably, this is likely to be the first time that Google has unveiled its Pixel range ahead of the iPhone launch in September.