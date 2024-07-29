Google is all set to unveil its flagship Pixel 9 series at the company's Made for Google event on August 14. The Pixel 9 series will include 4 devices, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Fold and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Notably, this is likely to be the first time that Google has unveiled its Pixel range ahead of the iPhone launch in September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pixel 9 price and specs: Rumours suggest that the Pixel 9 will likely come with a 6.3-inch display and be available in 4 colourways: black, light grey, porcelain and pink. The phone is likely to have the same camera setup as its predecessor and could feature a glossy glass exterior. It could be powered by the new Tensor G4 chipset and come with up to 12GB of RAM.

The Pixel 9 is expected to cost €899 in Europe and between $599 and $799 in the US.

Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL price and specifications: The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are likely to be powered by the Tensor G4 SoC and come with 16GB of RAM. The Pro model is expected to come with a 4,558mAh battery, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL could come with a 4,942mAh battery.

The Pixel 9 Pro could be priced at £1,099 for the 128GB variant, £1,199 for the 256GB variant and £1,329 for the 512GB variant.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price and specs: Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to come with a 6.4-inch cover display and an 8-inch inner display. The successor to the Pixel Fold is likely to feature a triple camera setup on the back, including a 48MP primary, 10.5MP ultra-wide-angle and 10.8MP telephoto shooter. For selfies and video calls, there is expected to be a 10MP shooter on the front.

The price of the latest Google foldable is expected to be €1,899 and €2,029 for the 256GB and 512GB variants respectively.

