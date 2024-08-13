Google has launched its flagship Pixel 9 lineup powered by the Tensor G4 chipset and many powerful Gemini AI related upgrades. Pixel 9 lineup are the first smartphones to come with Gemini Nano multimodal model and Satellite SOS.

Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL price in India:

The Pixel 9 variant comes with 12GB RAM/256GB storage and is priced at ₹79,999. The latest Pixel device will be available in 4 colour variants: Peony, Porcelain, Obsidian, and Wintergreen and will be available to buy from Flipkart, Croma and Reliance Digital from August 22.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL feature 16GB RAM and 256 GB storage and are priced at ₹1,09,999, and ₹1,24,999 respectively. Both the models are launched in four finishes: Hazel, Porcelain, Rose Quartz, and Obsidian colour.

Pixel 9 specifications:

Pixel 9 features a 6.3 inch Actua OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixel and 2,700 nits of peak brightness. The phone has variable refresh of 120Hz and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for both the front and back glasses. As mentioned earlier, the Pixel 9 is powered by the Tensor G4 processor and also features a Titan M2 security chip alongside.

Optics wise, Pixel 9 features a dual camera setup to the back with a 50MP wide angle lens with up to 8x Super Res Zoom and a 48MP ultra-wide angle. There is also a 10.5MP dual PD sensor on the front for handling selfies and video calls.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!