Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL with Tensor G4 chip launched, price starts at ₹79,999
Google's new Pixel 9 lineup includes Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL, featuring the Tensor G4 chipset. Prices range from ₹79,999 to ₹1,24,999. Available in multiple colors starting August 22 from Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital.
Google has launched its flagship Pixel 9 lineup powered by the Tensor G4 chipset and many powerful Gemini AI related upgrades. Pixel 9 lineup are the first smartphones to come with Gemini Nano multimodal model and Satellite SOS.
