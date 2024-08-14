Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Price, display, cameras and more compared
Pixel 9 Pro Fold, priced at ₹1,72,999, enters the Indian foldable smartphone market, competing with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. It features a 6.3-inch OLED cover display and 8-inch LTPO AMOLED main display.
Pixel has launched the Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphone in India with a price of ₹1,72,999. This is the first time a Pixel Fold device is coming to India, meaning the competition for the incumbents in the foldable space gets tougher. Currently, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 reigns supreme in the foldable space but it has increasingly received competition from the likes of Vivo's X Fold 3 Pro and now the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. But how do these phones stack up against each other, let's find out in this comparison.