Pixel has launched the Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphone in India with a price of ₹1,72,999. This is the first time a Pixel Fold device is coming to India, meaning the competition for the incumbents in the foldable space gets tougher. Currently, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 reigns supreme in the foldable space but it has increasingly received competition from the likes of Vivo's X Fold 3 Pro and now the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. But how do these phones stack up against each other, let's find out in this comparison.

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Vivo X Fold 3 Pro:

Price:

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has been launched at a price of ₹1,72,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts at ₹1,64,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and goes all the way up to ₹2,00,999 for the top end 1TB storage model.

Meanwhile, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is priced at ₹1,59,999 for the sole 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold specifications:

Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes with a 6.3-inch OLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2700 nits of peak brightness. For the main display, you get an 8-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2152 x 2075 pixels and the same 2,700 nits peak brightness.

The second generation Google foldable is powered by the Tensor G4 chipset along with the Titan M2 security chip. The 9 Pro Fold features a slightly smaller battery from last iteration at 4,650 mAh and supports up to 45W of wired charging (adapter not provided inside the box).

Optics-wise, there is a triple rear camera setup with 48MP primary, 10.5MP ultra-wide and a 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 20x Super Res zoom. For selfies and video calls, there is support for a 10MP cover camera and a 10MP inner display camera.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold runs on the latest Android 14 operating system, and Google has promised 7 years of OS updates and security patches for the flagship device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6:

Galaxy Z Fold 6 features dual-SIM support and includes either a Nano SIM or Nano+eSIM. The device boasts a 6.3-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the outside, with a resolution of 968x2,376 pixels and a pixel density of 410ppi. The inner screen is a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display, offering a resolution of 1,856x2,160 pixels and 374ppi pixel density. Both screens support an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, providing smooth and efficient performance.

The foldable phone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup: a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with dual pixel autofocus and optical image stabilization, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123-degree field of view, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. Additionally, there is a 10-megapixel front camera on the cover display and a 4-megapixel under-display camera on the inner screen.

Storage options go up to 1TB, and connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC. The device also includes an array of sensors such as an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, e-compass, hall sensor, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 packs a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare capabilities. It also boasts an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro specifications:

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro operates on Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14. It showcases an 8.03-inch primary E7 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution (2,200x2,480 pixels), a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10. The secondary screen is a 6.53-inch AMOLED with a resolution of 1,172x2,748 pixels, and both screens offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The main and cover displays have screen-to-body ratios of 91.77% and 90.92%, respectively.

The X Fold 3 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and comes with support for the sole 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS4.0 storage model. It features a robust carbon fiber hinge that is said to endure 100 folds daily for over 12 years. The front is constructed from glass, the back from glass fibre, and the middle frame from aluminium alloy.

The camera system includes a Zeiss-enhanced triple rear setup: a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. Both the primary and cover screens have 32MP front-facing cameras with an f/2.4 aperture, supported by Vivo's V3 imaging chip.

