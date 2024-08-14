Explore
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold with Tensor G4 chip, Gemini AI launched in India: Price, specs, where to buy and more

Aman Gupta

Google has launched its first foldable phone in India, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, featuring the advanced Tensor G4 chipset and Gemini AI enhancements. Priced at ₹1,72,999, it will be available on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Croma. 

Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a triple camera setup.
Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a triple camera setup.

Google has launched the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in India, making it the first foldable phone from the Android maker to come to the country. Much like its other siblings, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold also runs on the new Tensor G4 chipset and comes with many Gemini AI backed enhancments. 

Pixel 9 Pro Fold price in India: 

Pixel 9 Pro Fold is priced at 1,72,999 for the sole 16GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The premium Google offering will be available in two finishes: Obsidian and Porcelain.

Google hasn't announced a sale date for the phone yet but it is confirmed to be available via Flipkart, Reliance Digital and Croma. Moreover, the company is also openign threee Walk-in centers in the country in order to help users try out the new Pixel devices before they make the final decision.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold specifications: 

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes with a 6.3 inch OLED cover display with up to 120Hz refersh rate and 2700 nits of peak brightness. For the main display, you get an 8 inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2152 x 2075 pixels and the same 2,700 nits peak brigthness. 

The second generation Google foldable is powered by the Google Tensor G4 chipset along with the Titan M2 security chip. The 9 Pro Fold features a slightly smaller battery from last iteration at 4,650 mAh and supports up to 45W of wired charging (adapter not provided inside the box).

Optics wise, there is a triple rear camera setup with 48MP primary, 10.5MP ultra-wide and the 10.8MP telphoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 20x Super Res zoom. For selfies and video calls, there is support for a 10MP cover camera and a 10MP inner display camera. 

Pixel 9 Pro Fold runs on the latest Android 14 operating system and Google has promised 7 years of OS updates and security patches with the flagship device.

 

Published: 14 Aug 2024, 12:09 AM IST
