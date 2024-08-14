Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold with Tensor G4 chip, Gemini AI launched in India: Price, specs, where to buy and more
Google has launched its first foldable phone in India, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, featuring the advanced Tensor G4 chipset and Gemini AI enhancements. Priced at ₹1,72,999, it will be available on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Croma.
Google has launched the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in India, making it the first foldable phone from the Android maker to come to the country. Much like its other siblings, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold also runs on the new Tensor G4 chipset and comes with many Gemini AI backed enhancments.
