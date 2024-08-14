Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold with Tensor G4 chip, Gemini AI launched in India: Price, specs, where to buy and more

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold with Tensor G4 chip, Gemini AI launched in India: Price, specs, where to buy and more

Aman Gupta

Google has launched its first foldable phone in India, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, featuring the advanced Tensor G4 chipset and Gemini AI enhancements. Priced at 1,72,999, it will be available on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Croma. 

Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a triple camera setup.

Google has launched the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in India, making it the first foldable phone from the Android maker to come to the country. Much like its other siblings, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold also runs on the new Tensor G4 chipset and comes with many Gemini AI backed enhancements.

Also Read | Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL launched

Pixel 9 Pro Fold price in India:

Pixel 9 Pro Fold is priced at 1,72,999 for the single 16GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Google's premium offering will be available in two finishes: Obsidian and Porcelain.

Google hasn't announced a launch date for the phone yet, but it is confirmed to be available through Flipkart, Reliance Digital and Croma. The company is also opening three walk-in centres in the country to allow users to try out the new Pixel devices before making a final decision.

Also Read | Made by Google Event 2024 Event Live Updates

Pixel 9 Pro Fold specifications:

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes with a 6.3-inch OLED cover display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 2700 nits peak brightness. The main display is an 8-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2152 x 2075 pixels and the same 2,700 nits peak brightness.

This second generation Google foldable is powered by the Tensor G4 chipset and the Titan M2 security chip. The 9 Pro Fold has a slightly smaller battery than the last iteration at 4,650 mAh and supports up to 45W of wired charging (adapter not included in the box).

Optics wise, there is a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary, 10.5MP ultra-wide and 10.8MP telphoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 20x super-res zoom. For selfies and video calls, there is support for a 10MP cover camera and a 10MP in-display camera.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold runs the latest Android 14 operating system and Google has promised 7 years of OS updates and security patches with the flagship device.

