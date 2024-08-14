Google has launched its first foldable phone in India, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, featuring the advanced Tensor G4 chipset and Gemini AI enhancements. Priced at ₹ 1,72,999, it will be available on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Croma.

Google has launched the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in India, making it the first foldable phone from the Android maker to come to the country. Much like its other siblings, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold also runs on the new Tensor G4 chipset and comes with many Gemini AI backed enhancements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pixel 9 Pro Fold price in India: Pixel 9 Pro Fold is priced at ₹1,72,999 for the single 16GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Google's premium offering will be available in two finishes: Obsidian and Porcelain.

Google hasn't announced a launch date for the phone yet, but it is confirmed to be available through Flipkart, Reliance Digital and Croma. The company is also opening three walk-in centres in the country to allow users to try out the new Pixel devices before making a final decision.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold specifications: The Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes with a 6.3-inch OLED cover display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 2700 nits peak brightness. The main display is an 8-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2152 x 2075 pixels and the same 2,700 nits peak brightness. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This second generation Google foldable is powered by the Tensor G4 chipset and the Titan M2 security chip. The 9 Pro Fold has a slightly smaller battery than the last iteration at 4,650 mAh and supports up to 45W of wired charging (adapter not included in the box).

Optics wise, there is a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary, 10.5MP ultra-wide and 10.8MP telphoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 20x super-res zoom. For selfies and video calls, there is support for a 10MP cover camera and a 10MP in-display camera.