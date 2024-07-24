Google Pixel 9 Pro XL leaks: Major design changes and new naming conventions expected
Upcoming Google Pixel 9 series leaks hint at four models: Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold. Rumors suggest Pixel 9 Pro Fold may launch in India, marking Google's foldable device debut.
As the launch of Google's Pixel 9 series approaches, a flurry of leaks and rumors have surfaced, painting a picture of what to expect from the upcoming smartphones. Reports indicate that the next-generation Pixel lineup will feature four models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Notably, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is rumored to be released in the Indian market, marking a significant move for Google's foldable devices.