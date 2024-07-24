As the launch of Google's Pixel 9 series approaches, a flurry of leaks and rumors have surfaced, painting a picture of what to expect from the upcoming smartphones. Reports indicate that the next-generation Pixel lineup will feature four models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Notably, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is rumored to be released in the Indian market, marking a significant move for Google's foldable devices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite no official confirmation from Google, a new video is making rounds online, purportedly showcasing the first look at the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The video, shared by TikTok user @pixo_unpacking, who has previously leaked various details about the Pixel 9 series, compares the Pixel 8 Pro with the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The comparison highlights that both models have similar matte black finishes and glossy side rails. However, the Pixel 9 Pro XL features more rounded corners and flat side rails, giving it an appearance akin to Apple's iPhone lineup.

One notable change in the Pixel 9 Pro XL, as seen in the video, is the redesigned camera bar. Unlike its predecessor, the new model's camera bar has a matte finish and does not extend to the phone's edges, instead rounding off before reaching the sides.

This video has sparked some confusion among enthusiasts. Earlier leaks suggested that the Pixel 9 XL would be slightly larger than the Pixel 8 Pro, yet the video shows minimal size difference between the two. This discrepancy has led to speculation that Google might be altering its naming conventions, possibly to align its lineup more closely with Apple's.

If these rumors hold true, the Pixel 9 series will comprise four distinct models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This potential shift in naming could indicate a strategic move by Google to streamline its product range and appeal to a broader audience.

