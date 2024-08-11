Google Pixel 9 series launching on August 13: Price, leaked specs, design, colours and all we know so far
Google's much-anticipated flagship Pixel 9 series will be unveiled at the company's Made By Google event on August 13 at 10am Pacific Time (10:30pm India Time). The Android maker is all set to unveil 4 new Pixel devices at this year's event: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Notably, this is the first time that Google is holding its Pixel launch event ahead of the new iPhone launch in September.