Google's much-anticipated flagship Pixel 9 series will be unveiled at the company's Made By Google event on August 13 at 10am Pacific Time (10:30pm India Time). The Android maker is all set to unveil 4 new Pixel devices at this year's event: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Notably, this is the first time that Google is holding its Pixel launch event ahead of the new iPhone launch in September.

Pixel 9 expected price and specs: Rumours suggest that the Pixel 9 will likely come with a 6.3-inch display and be available in 4 colourways: black, light grey, porcelain and pink. The phone is likely to have the same camera setup as its predecessor and could feature a glossy glass exterior. The new Tensor G4 chipset could power it and come with up to 12GB of RAM.

The Pixel 9 is expected to cost €899 in Europe and between $599 and $799 in the US.

Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL price and specifications: The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are likely to be powered by the Tensor G4 SoC and come with 16GB of RAM. The Pro model is expected to come with a 4,558mAh battery, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL could come with a 4,942mAh battery.

The Pixel 9 Pro could be priced at £1,099 for the 128GB variant, £1,199 for the 256GB variant and £1,329 for the 512GB variant.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price and specs: Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to come with a 6.4-inch cover display and an 8-inch inner display. The successor to the Pixel Fold is likely to feature a triple camera setup on the back, including a 48MP primary, 10.5MP ultra-wide-angle and 10.8MP telephoto shooter. For selfies and video calls, there is expected to be a 10MP shooter on the front.