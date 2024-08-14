Google Pixel 9 series made its debut in India on Tuesday with a starting price of ₹79,999, bringing the competition to its rivals from Apple and Samsung. However, with Pixel 9, Samsung Galaxy S24 and Apple iPhone 15 being similarly price, the question arises which phone should you consider when opting for a device under ₹80,000. We try to answer just that in this article.

Pixel 9 vs Galaxy S24 vs iPhone 15:

Display:

Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels and 2,700 nits of peak brightness. The phone has a variable refresh rate of 120Hz and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for both the front and back.

Samsung Galaxy S24 comes with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front. Notably, the Galaxy S24 is the only phone among the three to come with an LTPO panel, meaning it can adjust the screen refresh rate from 1-120Hz based on the app running.

iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The Apple flagship comes with the new Dynamic Island technology replacing the traditional notch found on the older iPhone models. The new technology allows users a more intuitive way to interact with their iPhones.

Colours and price:

Pixel 9 is available in 4 colourways: Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony and Wintergreen. It is priced at ₹79,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Galaxy S24 is available in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colour variants. The 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S24 is priced at ₹79,999 while the 8GB RAM/512GB storage variant is priced at RS 89,999 in India. However, during the ongoing Independence Day offers, the Samsung flagship can be purchased at ₹67,999 on both Flipkart and Amazon.

iPhone 15 was launched at a price of ₹79,900 for the 128GB model, ₹89,900 for the 256GB model and ₹1,09,900 for the 512GB variant. However, with the discounts and bank offers, the Apple flagship is usually available around the ₹65,000 mark on major e-tailors.

Processor, battery and software:

The Tensor G4 processor powers pixel 9 and also features a Titan M2 security chip. It comes with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging (adapter sold separately). The Pixel 9 runs on Android 14 and, like last year, Google is promising 7 years of OS and security updates with the Pixel 9 range. All 3 phones are also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S24 is powered by the Exynos 2400 processor with Xclipse 940 GPU. It comes with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports up to 25W fast charging.

Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 15 is powered by the company's proprietary A16 Bionic chip. It comes with a 3,349mAh battery with support for 20W charging.

Camera :

Pixel 9 has a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP wide-angle lens with up to 8x super-res zoom and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There is also a 10.5MP dual PD sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

iPhone 15 boasts of dual camera setup, featuring a 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for rapid autofocus and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens.

Galaxy S24 features a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra wide angle lens and 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. It features a 12MP shooter on the front.

