Google's Pixel 9a leaks reveal a redesigned smartphone with a dual-camera setup and four colour options. It will likely feature a Tensor G4 processor, 6.3-inch display, and 5,100mAh battery.

As anticipation builds for Google's next mid-range smartphone, fresh leaks have provided a clearer picture of the Pixel 9a. High-resolution renders have surfaced online, giving a detailed look at the upcoming device, which is set to succeed the Pixel 8a. The images reveal a refreshed design and a selection of four distinct colour options. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) has shared official-looking renders on X, showcasing the Pixel 9a in black, pink, gold, and blue. These shades are expected to be officially marketed as Obsidian, Peony, Porcelain, and Iris, respectively.

A significant shift in design can be observed at the rear, where the Pixel 9a appears to feature a dual-camera setup housed in a pill-shaped module. This module, positioned slightly to the left, sits almost flush with the back panel—marking a departure from the characteristic camera visor seen in previous Pixel A-series models. The Google logo remains centrally placed on the back of the device. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the front, the Pixel 9a retains a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, integrated within a symmetrical bezel display. The volume and power buttons are located on the right side of the phone.

Expected specifications As per several media reports, Google is likely to open pre-orders for the Pixel 9a on 19 March, with general sales commencing on 26 March. The device is expected to start atRs 42,000) for the base 128GB storage variant.

Under the hood, the Pixel 9a is anticipated to be powered by the Tensor G4 processor—the same chipset anticipated for the flagship Pixel 9 series. The handset is expected to sport a 6.3-inch Actua display with a peak brightness of 2,700 nits and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Reports also suggest it will come equipped with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Pixel 9a is likely to carry an IP68 rating, offering resistance against dust and water. In terms of optics, the smartphone is tipped to feature a dual-camera system, comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens.

Battery life is expected to be another strong suit, with a 5,100mAh battery anticipated to support 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging. The handset will likely ship with Android 15 out of the box, ensuring the latest software experience for users.