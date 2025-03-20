Google on Wednesday launched the Pixel 9a with the Tensor G4 processor, the largest battery in a Pixel to date, and 7 years of OS updates, putting the company in direct competition with premium mid-range rivals from Samsung and Apple.

Here's a deep dive into how the newly launched Pixel 9a stacks up against the Samsung Galaxy A56.

Google Pixel 9a vs Samsung Galaxy A56: Display: Samsung Galaxy A56 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1900 nits of peak brightness - 1200 nits in high brightness mode. The Galaxy A56 is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ which is exclusive to the Korean smartphone maker.

Google Pixel 9a boasts a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,424 pixels and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 9a can achieve a higher peak brightness of 2,700 nits but is protected by older generation Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Performance and software: Galaxy A56 is powered by the Exynos 1580 processor and is paired with the AMD Xclipse 540 graphics processor for graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage. It runs on Samsung's latest One UI 7 based on Android 15 and supports 6 years of OS updates and security patches.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9a is powered by Google's Tensor G4 chip, accompanied by the Titan M2 security co-processor. It is backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage. Running on Android 15, the phone comes with the promise of 7 years of OS updates and security patches.

Durability: Galaxy A56 comes with an IP67 rating, meaning they can handle being submerged in up to 1 meter of water for around 30 minutes.

The Pixel 9a definitely has an upper hand here with an IP68 rating which can handle being submerged in around 1.5 meter of water in the same time frame.

While both companies don't provide warranties related to water related defects, an higher IP rating certainly provides better peace of mind.

Camera: Galaxy A56 comes with a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 12MP ultra wide angle lens and a 5MP macro shooter. On the front, you get a 12MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Google Pixel 9a comes with a dual camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor with OIS and a 13MP ultra wide angle lens. On the front is a 13MP shooter that can record up to 4K 30fps video.

Battery: Galaxy A56 packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports for 45W of fast charging. The phone, however, does not support wireless charging.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9a comes with a 5,100mAh battery with slower 23W fast charging but 7.5W wireless charging support.

Price: Samsung Galaxy A56 5G starts at ₹41,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The mid-tier model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at ₹44,999, while the top-end version featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs ₹47,999.