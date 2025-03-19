Google launched its much-anticipated Pixel 9a in India on Wednesday, silently, positioning it as a strong contender to iPhone 16e. Running on Android 15, Google has also promised seven years of operating system and security updates for the Pixel 9a.

Pricing in India The Pixel 9a starts at Rs. 49,999 in India. It features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Customers can choose from four colourways: Iris, Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain. While the exact release date remains undisclosed, Google has confirmed that the smartphone will be available for purchase in India next month through its retail partners.

Interested buyers can take advantage of a limited-time cashback offer of ₹3,000 and a 24-month no-cost EMI option, available through select banking and financing partners, including HDFC Bank, IDFC Bank, and Bajaj Finserv.

Specifications and features The Pixel 9a is a dual SIM (Nano+eSIM) smartphone running on Android 15, with guaranteed software updates for the next seven years. It features a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,424 pixels. The screen supports a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz and offers a peak brightness of up to 2,700 nits. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 provides added durability.

Powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chip, the Pixel 9a is paired with a Titan M2 security coprocessor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of non-expandable internal storage.

In terms of photography, the Pixel 9a sports a 48MP primary rear camera with a 1/2-inch sensor, optical image stabilisation (OIS), closed-loop autofocus, and an f/1.7 aperture. The handset also includes a 13MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture. The front-facing camera is a 13MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Google has integrated multiple AI-powered camera features, including Macro Focus, Add Me, Night Sight, Reimagine, Magic Eraser, Best Take, Photo Unblur, and Portrait Light. The primary camera can record videos at up to 4K/60fps, while the front camera supports 4K/30fps recording. Other video features include Cinematic Pan, Slo-Mo (240fps), Night Sight Timelapse, and Optical Video Stabilisation.