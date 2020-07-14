Google Pixel Buds now available in 9 more countries

Google Pixel Buds now available in 9 more countries1 min read . 01:00 PM IST
From August the wireless headphones will be available in new colours, says the technology giant
Google on Monday said its second-generation wireless headphones Pixel Buds are now available in nine more countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the UK.
The technology giant also said that from August the wireless headphones will be available in new colours.
"Google #PixelBuds are now available in more countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Singapore, Spain, and the UK. Get yours at the Google Store today: http://goo.gle/3iSGfIt. P.S. Keep an eye out for more #PixelBuds colors coming next month," Made by Google tweeted.
Since their release on 27 April, Pixel Buds were available only in the US.
Currently, Pixel Buds come in ‘clearly white’ colour, but Google had said in October that the wireless headphones would come in ‘oh so orange’, ‘quite mint’, and ‘almost black’ colours.
