Google Pixel Fold alleged renders, price and launch date leak: Check details2 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 11:43 AM IST
- Google Pixel Fold is said to come powered by Google’s own Tensor chipset. However, it is likely to come with Android 13L
Google is reportedly working on a foldable phone. The rumour mill has been abuzz with speculations on its features and specifications. Adding to the list is a new leak according to which the smartphone could be called Pixel Fold. A report by FrontPageTech also shares alleged renders of the upcoming smartphone. The leaked images show Google’s foldable phone in Black and Silver colour options.