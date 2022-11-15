Google is reportedly working on a foldable phone. The rumour mill has been abuzz with speculations on its features and specifications. Adding to the list is a new leak according to which the smartphone could be called Pixel Fold. A report by FrontPageTech also shares alleged renders of the upcoming smartphone. The leaked images show Google’s foldable phone in Black and Silver colour options.

One can see a camera cutout placed on the outer screen. While on the rear, there is a triple camera setup paired with an LED flash. The camera bar, however, does not go till the edges like the existing Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The power button can be seen placed on the side. It appears to be mounted with a fingerprint scanner on the top.

There are two speakers on the phone. One of them is placed at the top edge, while the other is placed at the bottom edge. SIM tray also seems to be placed at the bottom side of the phone. The other half bottom edge can be seen sporting a USB Type-C port.

As per the report, the smartphone may carry a price tag of $1,799, which roughly translates to ₹1.45 lakh. Google Pixel Fold is said to come powered by Google’s own Tensor chipset. However, it is likely to come with Android 13L - Google’s custom operating system for foldable phones and tablets.

The upcoming Google Pixel Fold is said to come in May 2023. However, Google is yet to official confirm the handset.

Meanwhile, the affordable Pixel 7a is reportedly under works with the codename ‘lynx’. According to the reliable tipster Kuba Wojciechowski, the smartphone may come with many upgrades as compared to its predecessor Pixel 6a. The handset is tipped to come with a 64 MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor along with an IMX712 wide-angle lens. The current Pixel 6a features a 12.2MP Sony IMX636 sensor. In addition, Google Pixel 7a is said to come with wireless charging support as well. The existing Pixel 6a offers wired charging only. The upcoming Pixel 7a is said to come with a 1080 pixel display with 90 Hz refresh rate.