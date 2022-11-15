Google Pixel Fold alleged renders, price and launch date leak: Check details

Meanwhile, the affordable Pixel 7a is reportedly under works with the codename ‘lynx’. According to the reliable tipster Kuba Wojciechowski, the smartphone may come with many upgrades as compared to its predecessor Pixel 6a. The handset is tipped to come with a 64 MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor along with an IMX712 wide-angle lens. The current Pixel 6a features a 12.2MP Sony IMX636 sensor. In addition, Google Pixel 7a is said to come with wireless charging support as well. The existing Pixel 6a offers wired charging only. The upcoming Pixel 7a is said to come with a 1080 pixel display with 90 Hz refresh rate.

