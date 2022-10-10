Google Pixel Fold could debut soon: Report

As per a report, this Google phone is said to have a smaller cover display as compared to the Galaxy Fold 4. The Google Pixel Fold is tipped to come with a smaller 5.8-inch cover screen with a wider aspect ratio. It is also expected to be powered by the company’s own custom-made Tensor chipset.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Google has recently launched its Pixel 7 series globally. Now, the tech giant is reportedly all set to enter the foldable smartphone market. According to a report, Google is expected to launch its first foldable smartphone - Pixel Fold next year.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Google has recently launched its Pixel 7 series globally. Now, the tech giant is reportedly all set to enter the foldable smartphone market. According to a report, Google is expected to launch its first foldable smartphone - Pixel Fold next year.
According to a notable tipster Roland Quandt, the foldable Pixel smartphone is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2023. He further added that the tech giant will reportedly start receiving panel shipments for the handset in January next year. The alleged smartphone is said to run on Android 13 operating system.
According to a notable tipster Roland Quandt, the foldable Pixel smartphone is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2023. He further added that the tech giant will reportedly start receiving panel shipments for the handset in January next year. The alleged smartphone is said to run on Android 13 operating system.
As per the tipster, this Google phone is said to have a smaller cover display as compared to the Galaxy Fold 4. The Google Pixel Fold is tipped to come with a smaller 5.8inch cover screen with a wider aspect ratio.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the tipster, this Google phone is said to have a smaller cover display as compared to the Galaxy Fold 4. The Google Pixel Fold is tipped to come with a smaller 5.8inch cover screen with a wider aspect ratio.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Moreover, the foldable smartphone from Google is expected to be powered by the company’s own custom-made Tensor chipset. It is also said to leave the 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor which the tech giant used in the Pixel 6 series. Instead, the smartphone from Google is likely to have a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor, which is also supposed to be included in the Google Pixel 6a.
Moreover, the foldable smartphone from Google is expected to be powered by the company’s own custom-made Tensor chipset. It is also said to leave the 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor which the tech giant used in the Pixel 6 series. Instead, the smartphone from Google is likely to have a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor, which is also supposed to be included in the Google Pixel 6a.
The Google Pixel Fold is also said to come equipped with a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultra-wide camera and an 8MP Sony IMX355s front-facing camera.
The Google Pixel Fold is also said to come equipped with a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultra-wide camera and an 8MP Sony IMX355s front-facing camera.
To recall, Google recently launched its Pixel 7. The dual SIM (Nano+ e-SIM) Google Pixel 7 runs on Android 13 out of the box and sports a 6.32-inch full HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The all new Google Pixel 7. is powered by an octa-core Tensor G2 processor, paired with 8GB RAM.
To recall, Google recently launched its Pixel 7. The dual SIM (Nano+ e-SIM) Google Pixel 7 runs on Android 13 out of the box and sports a 6.32-inch full HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The all new Google Pixel 7. is powered by an octa-core Tensor G2 processor, paired with 8GB RAM.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For optics, the Google Pixel 7 comes with a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the latest flagship smartphone from Google features a 10.8MP front facing camera. The American company announced support for a new ‘Cinematic Blur’ feature which provides a dramatic blur effect when recording videos on the Pixel 7.
For optics, the Google Pixel 7 comes with a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the latest flagship smartphone from Google features a 10.8MP front facing camera. The American company announced support for a new ‘Cinematic Blur’ feature which provides a dramatic blur effect when recording videos on the Pixel 7.