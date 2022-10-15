Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Google Pixel Fold may support 120Hz refresh rate: Report

2 min read . 02:18 PM ISTLivemint
Google recently launched Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch

  • Google Pixel Fold is tipped to come with Samsung’s in-house displays – both primary and secondary. The folding display is said to offer a peak brightness of 800 nits and may measure 123mm x 148mm.

Google is reportedly working on its foldable phone dubbed as Pixel Fold. The smartphone is expected to launch soon and has been subject to several leaks and rumours recently. Adding to the list is a report by 91Mobiles which says that the smartphone may come with a clamshell design as the Samsung Galaxy Z fold series phones. The report adds that the phone’s internal display could offer up to 120Hz refresh rate with a resolution of 1840×2208 pixels.

The smartphone is tipped to come with Samsung’s in-house displays – both primary and secondary. The folding display is said to offer a peak brightness of 800 nits and may measure 123mm x 148mm. Developer Kuba Wojciechowski says that the phone's high refresh rate could go up to 120Hz.

Google Pixel Fold’s cover display, on the other hand, is tipped to measure 5.8-inches with wider aspect ratio. On the software front, the handset is said to come powered by the company’s own Tensor chipset. Google is said to drop the 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor which the tech giant used in the Pixel 6 series. Instead, the device is likely to have a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor, which is also supposed to be included in the Google Pixel 6a.

The Google Pixel Fold is also said to come equipped with a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultra-wide camera and an 8MP Sony IMX355s front-facing camera. According to the notable tipster Roland Quandt, the foldable Pixel smartphone is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2023. He further added that the tech giant will reportedly start receiving panel shipments for the handset in January next year. The alleged smartphone is said to run on Android 13 operating system.

Meanwhile, Google Pixel 7 series is available for sale in India now. The series consists of Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The series comes with a starting price of 59,999. Google is offering a cashback of 6,000 on the Pixel 7 and 8,500 cashback on the Pixel 7 Pro. Flipkart is providing discounts for purchases using select bank cards, No-cost EMI options for the Pixel 7 on the e-commerce website start from 10,000 per month.

