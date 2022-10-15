Google Pixel Fold may support 120Hz refresh rate: Report

Google Pixel Fold’s cover display, on the other hand, is tipped to measure 5.8-inches with wider aspect ratio. On the software front, the handset is said to come powered by the company’s own Tensor chipset. Google is said to drop the 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor which the tech giant used in the Pixel 6 series. Instead, the device is likely to have a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor, which is also supposed to be included in the Google Pixel 6a.

