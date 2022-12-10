Google Pixel Fold renders leaked online: Details

Google Pixel Fold renders leaked online: Details1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
- Google Pixel Fold may have a 7.69-inch primary display with noticeably thick bezels. The cover display, on the other hand, is said to come around 5.79-inch.
Google Pixel Fold is the company’s upcoming foldable phone which is likely to debut sometime in 2023. Alleged renders of the device have appeared online. Shared by OnLeaks, the images show Pixel Fold phone in Silver colour. The handset can be seen sporting a familiar design as the Pixel 7 series. It seems to have a protruding camera visor on the back, housing three sensors. There is a circular camera cutout at the front for selfie camera.
Google Pixel Fold is the company’s upcoming foldable phone which is likely to debut sometime in 2023. Alleged renders of the device have appeared online. Shared by OnLeaks, the images show Pixel Fold phone in Silver colour. The handset can be seen sporting a familiar design as the Pixel 7 series. It seems to have a protruding camera visor on the back, housing three sensors. There is a circular camera cutout at the front for selfie camera.
As per the report, Google Pixel Fold will measure 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm. It says that the handset may have a 7.69-inch primary display with noticeably thick bezels. The cover display, on the other hand, is said to come around 5.79-inch.
As per the report, Google Pixel Fold will measure 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm. It says that the handset may have a 7.69-inch primary display with noticeably thick bezels. The cover display, on the other hand, is said to come around 5.79-inch.
The device is tipped to come powered by Google’s Tensor G2 processor. It may pack up to 12GB of RAM and could be offered in multiple storage options. Google Pixel Fold is said to run on Android 13 operating system.
The device is tipped to come powered by Google’s Tensor G2 processor. It may pack up to 12GB of RAM and could be offered in multiple storage options. Google Pixel Fold is said to run on Android 13 operating system.
The images show the device in Silver colour, but the report adds that the Pixel Fold will be available in Black colour variant as well. There is also a rumoured support for Stylus as well. On the pricing front, the smartphone is tipped to come with a price tag of $1,799 (approx. ₹1.50 lakh).
The images show the device in Silver colour, but the report adds that the Pixel Fold will be available in Black colour variant as well. There is also a rumoured support for Stylus as well. On the pricing front, the smartphone is tipped to come with a price tag of $1,799 (approx. ₹1.50 lakh).
According to a notable tipster Roland Quandt, the foldable Pixel smartphone is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2023. He further added that the tech giant will reportedly start receiving panel shipments for the handset in January next year.
According to a notable tipster Roland Quandt, the foldable Pixel smartphone is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2023. He further added that the tech giant will reportedly start receiving panel shipments for the handset in January next year.
On the camera front, Google said to leave the 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor with the Pixel Fold which the tech giant used with the Pixel 6 series. Instead, the upcoming foldable smartphone from Google is tipped to come with a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor. The Google Pixel Fold is also said to come equipped with a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultra-wide camera and an 8MP Sony IMX355s front-facing camera for selfies.
On the camera front, Google said to leave the 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor with the Pixel Fold which the tech giant used with the Pixel 6 series. Instead, the upcoming foldable smartphone from Google is tipped to come with a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor. The Google Pixel Fold is also said to come equipped with a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultra-wide camera and an 8MP Sony IMX355s front-facing camera for selfies.