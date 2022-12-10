Google Pixel Fold renders leaked online: Details

Google Pixel Fold is the company’s upcoming foldable phone which is likely to debut sometime in 2023. Alleged renders of the device have appeared online. Shared by OnLeaks, the images show Pixel Fold phone in Silver colour. The handset can be seen sporting a familiar design as the Pixel 7 series. It seems to have a protruding camera visor on the back, housing three sensors. There is a circular camera cutout at the front for selfie camera.

